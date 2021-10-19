Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,089 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

