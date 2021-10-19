Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 6,359 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

