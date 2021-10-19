Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Shares of COST stock opened at $461.95 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The stock has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

