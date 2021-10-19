Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after buying an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,015,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after buying an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.88 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

