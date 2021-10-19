Todd Olson Anthony Acquires 1,021 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,498.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$531,300.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,190.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.15 per share, with a total value of C$24,225.00.

Shares of TSE FR traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.45. 490,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,749. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$12.56 and a 1-year high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 1.01%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.54.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

