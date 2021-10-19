Tokenbox (TBX) Hits Market Cap of $403,378.18

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Tokenbox has a market cap of $403,378.18 and $2,348.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00189066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00088760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

