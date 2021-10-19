Tokes 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $312.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $312.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001830 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

