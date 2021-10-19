Toko Token (TKO) Price Up 8.5% This Week

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Toko Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. Toko Token has a total market capitalization of $219.42 million and approximately $33.69 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toko Token has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00064242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00067997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00098019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,202.98 or 1.00060130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.19 or 0.06008299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Toko Token Coin Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

Toko Token Coin Trading

