TOKPIE Price Tops $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $345,274.67 and approximately $12,135.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001278 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.