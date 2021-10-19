Tom Wagner Sells 13,990 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Tom Wagner sold 13,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $130,246.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PMBC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,909. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 627.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $330,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $465,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

