TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 172,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 149,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 36.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%.

In related news, CEO Dr. Halden Stuart Shane acquired 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 489.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 66,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

