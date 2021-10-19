TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 172,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 149,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 36.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 489.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 66,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.
