Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TR. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at $11,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,410,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of -0.11. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

