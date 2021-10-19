Tornado Cash Trading Up 17.2% This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $78.77 million and $14.41 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.62 or 0.00113186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00065027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00099795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,392.57 or 1.00178366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.29 or 0.05961303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020997 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

