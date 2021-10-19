Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) shares traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 124.47 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63). 119,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 505,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.65).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £263.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

