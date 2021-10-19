TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Down 20.7% in September

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of YTPG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth $135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth $222,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

