TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Up 21.7% in September

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,400 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 613,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 162,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

