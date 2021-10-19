Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,536 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,842% compared to the average volume of 285 call options.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. 1,464,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,733. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

