TradeUP Global Co.’s (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Lock-Up Period Will End on October 26th

TradeUP Global’s (NASDAQ:TUGCU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 26th. TradeUP Global had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of TradeUP Global’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TUGCU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. TradeUP Global has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

