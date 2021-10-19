Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.17). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of COOK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. 396,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57. Traeger has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Traeger stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

