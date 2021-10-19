Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

TRN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 426 ($5.57).

LON:TRN opened at GBX 349.40 ($4.56) on Tuesday. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 355.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 358.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -18.30.

In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

