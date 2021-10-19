Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TNLIF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Trainline has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

