Tranchess Price Hits $2.91 on Top Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00004701 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $87.34 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,924.47 or 1.00042971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00054139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.39 or 0.00738941 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001641 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,015,505 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.