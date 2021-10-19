Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Transcat has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $526.93 million, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 1,879.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.