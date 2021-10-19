Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $5.54

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.40. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $832.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

