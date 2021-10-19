TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $144,300.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.29. The company had a trading volume of 620,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,841. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,106,000 after acquiring an additional 136,361 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

