Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.34% of Tredegar worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tredegar by 489.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 32.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 351.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $436.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.97. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

