TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of THS opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

