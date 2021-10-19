TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,017 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of TreeHouse Foods worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

THS opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.