Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $18.83

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.83, but opened at $19.78. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 136 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.