Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) Plans $0.20 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tribune Resources Company Profile

Tribune Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 36.75% interest in the East Kundana joint venture and 24.5% interest in the West Kundana joint venture located in Western Australia; 50% interest in the Seven Mile Hill project situated in Western Australia; 100% interest in the Japa concession located in Ghana, West Africa; and 40% interest in Diwalwal Gold Project situated in Mindanao, Philippines.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.