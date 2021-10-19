TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.18% of TriCo Bancshares worth $52,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

