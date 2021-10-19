Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after buying an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after buying an additional 6,814,903 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.