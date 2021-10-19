Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 496,573 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

