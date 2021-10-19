Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Down 3.8%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $30.60. 34,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,924,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

