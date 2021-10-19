Tripio Hits 1-Day Volume of $439,130.00 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Tripio coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $439,130.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00040154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00190397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00088559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.