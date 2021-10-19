Trollcoin Price Up 134.4% Over Last 7 Days (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 45.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $492.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 134.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

