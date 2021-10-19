TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce Sells 10,952 Shares

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 275,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $403.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.10.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.83 million. Analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 167,431.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

