Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.70

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.70 and last traded at $62.65, with a volume of 146689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.