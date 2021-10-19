Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $13.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

NASDAQ FB opened at $335.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,379,808 shares of company stock worth $855,651,416. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

