TrumpCoin Market Capitalization Tops $871,291.09 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $871,291.09 and approximately $15,936.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

