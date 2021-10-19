Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,862. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trupanion by 8.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Trupanion by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.94 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

