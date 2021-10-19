Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.08 and last traded at $101.76. Approximately 21,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 347,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Trupanion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

