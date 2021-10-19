TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

NASDAQ TRST remained flat at $$32.50 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $626.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $44.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

