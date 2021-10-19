Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

TRMK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Trustmark by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

