TrustSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $101.11 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $101.11 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00197872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00090288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,771 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,496 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

