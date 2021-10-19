TrustSwap Price Up 24.2% This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001785 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $102.35 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00189721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00088752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,771 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,496 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.