Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.75

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and traded as high as $62.00. Truxton shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 179 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $178.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.