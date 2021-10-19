TTC (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bibox and BitForex. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00188637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

