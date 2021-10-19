TUI (LON:TUI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $255.20

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 255.20 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 258 ($3.37), with a volume of 4585835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.30 ($3.43).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on TUI in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 233.57 ($3.05).

Get TUI alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 362.80.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.