TUI (LON:TUI) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 233.57 ($3.05).

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 246.80 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 362.80. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.10 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.54.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.